Jalin Hyatt '50-50' on NFL Draft Decision, Orange Bowl

After winning the Biletnikoff aware last night, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made a statement regarding his future with the Vols.

"A lot to put into consideration," Hyatt said when meeting the media. "I have to talk to my family and the coaching staff. We’re still 50-50 on some things. I’ll have a decision next week for everybody, but as far as (opting out), those are two things I have to weigh in, the receiving record and just playing with the team or leaving. I’m taking the consideration hard with my family and coaches, but we’ll have a decision next week."

Hyatt is viewed as a potential first round receiver after his legendary season on Rocky Top.

Hyatt is ranked sixth among Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available receivers on his NFL Draft Big Board.

"Obviously, the time I heard my name, just grateful, blessed to be in this position," Hyatt said during a Zoom with reporters after winning the award on Thursday night. "Not only that, just being with my family, for them to come up here, and seeing the team behind me as well is one of the biggest things that I got out of it. But yeah, I was nervous. Marvin Harrison’s a great receiver. I think we all know that and he has a great career ahead of him. It was a good race between me and him, but I’m just blessed for this opportunity to be up here in front of y’all."

Tennessee will ramp up it preparation for the Orange Bowl in the coming weeks, so all eyes will now be upon Hyatt's decision.