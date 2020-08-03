Volunteer Country
Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of NFL Season

Volunteer Country Staff

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James has opted out of participating in the 2020-21 NFL season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, according to a statement released by the team on Monday afternoon.

"After continuous conversation with my family over the past couple weeks about the NFL figuring out the plan for the 2020 season, I've decided to opt out," said James through a statement released by Denver. "It is tough, but the right decision. There's just too much unknown about this virus & about plans handling it going forward. My wife & I were blessed with our newborn son May 22 & he's now my top priority."

"Although I worked all offseason & invest in my body to bounce back & have a great year on the field, it's just not worth risking the health of my loved ones," added James. "I've seen this virus already hospitalize one of my family members & hope to not have that happen again. We can't live in fear or just confine ourselves just to our homes but we all have to make the right conscious choices and navigate through day to day life to protect our neighbors."

James was originally selected in the 1st round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, where he spent his first 5 seasons in the NFL. The former Tennessee lineman made a splash as a Dolphin, starting in 65 games during his time in the Sunshine State. However, James would later sign a massive $51 million deal to become a Bronco when free agency opened up for him in March of 2019.

Unfortunately, the former Tennessee right tackle’s career in Denver has been rough so far, as he has suffered multiple severe injuries in the very short time he has been a member of the team. James started 3 games for Denver last season before tearing multiple ligaments in his leg. The former Vol would then attempt to get back on the field too early, and re-injured the same ligaments in his leg — missing the remainder of the season.

During his time at Tennessee, James started in all 49 games — passing Jeff Smith (48) for the most starts for an offensive lineman in the school’s history. James helped the Vols rack up over 2,500 yards in 2013, the most yards the team earned on the ground since 2004, in addition to being a massive part of one of the best offenses in the program’s history as a junior.

James will miss out on a $10 million base salary this season due to sitting out, and his contract will reportedly “toll” for a year. He currently has 3 years remaining on his deal with Denver, and will have the opportunity to enter free agency in 2023 if he wishes.

This article will be updated if any new information surfaces. 

