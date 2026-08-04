Aaron Rodgers Seemed to Be Very Selective in Who He Ripped

1. I have questions about Aaron Rodgers calling out ESPN on Monday for not covering the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal.

There is no bigger show in all of sports today with more juice, more influence and more power than The Pat McAfee Show.

From everything I‘ve seen and read, McAfee and his show have not gone in depth on Russini-Vrabel at all. Why didn’t Rodgers (who doesn’t want attention, but went on the biggest sports show in the world yesterday), ask McAfee why he hasn’t covered the story?

I get that Rodgers wanted to go after ESPN, but McAfee is on ESPN for two hours a day, five days a week. Is Rodgers fine with McAfee not covering the story? Does he only want Get Up to cover the story? Is Scott Van Pelt at fault for not covering the story on SportsCenter? Are only certain shows and people supposed to cover the story, according to Rodgers? Does McAfee get a pass because he’s friends with Rodgers? I need answers.

2. While CBS’s NFL crews are in flux thank to the Tony Romo situation, which I covered on Monday, Fox is rolling out the same broadcast roster as last season for its NFL coverage.

Kevin Burkhardt-Tom Brady

Joe Davis-Greg Olsen

Adam Amin-Drew Brees

Kenny Albert-Jonathan Vilma

Kevin Kugler-Daryl Johnston

Chris Myers-Mark Schlereth

3. ESPN announced its 2026–27 college football broadcast crews on Tuesday. The only change among the top crews is that play-by-play voice Tom Hart will work with Roddy Jones in the spot that was occupied last year by Mark Jones, who has since left the network.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit remain ESPN’s No. 1 crew, with Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy making up the No. 2 booth.

This fall, catch new pairings on nearly every ABC & @ESPNCFB crew 🤝



Details: https://t.co/imzVoLAJwl pic.twitter.com/KZ4k2vniUP — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 4, 2026

4. If you’re yearning for some football, Hard Knocks debuts tonight on HBO. Here’s a sneak peek.

Mike Macdonald always keeps perspective around any outside noise 💯



Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the @Seahawks premieres tonight at 9pm ET on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/bGszbwD0Xa — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2026

5. Tyrese Haliburton got married over the weekend. He didn’t just have any old DJ or band. He had 50 Cent perform.

50 Cent performing at Tyrese Haliburton’s wedding pic.twitter.com/zrvVgR8jIR — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 2, 2026

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr.

The father-and-son duo talk about their new ESPN radio show and explain how their return to ESPN came about, whether they said “yes” to this opportunity right away and whether they ever thought they’d be back at the Worldwide Leader.

Golic Sr. also discusses the surprising end to the Mike & Mike show, his relationship with Mike Greenberg and the public reaction to that show dissolving.

In addition, we talk about what it’s like to work with a relative, trying to keep up with technology, coffee issues and much more.

Following the Golics, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss LeBron James signing with the Sixers, Major League Baseball’s horrible scheduling of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and bobblehead giveaways at stadiums. In addition, we answer a bunch of listener questions.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Roger Clemens’s 64th birthday. This seems like a good time to remind everyone that Clemens telling Mike Piazza that he thought he was throwing the ball, not a bat, at him, is one of the dumbest things in the history of sports.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.