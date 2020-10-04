Jarrett Guarantano's performance on Saturday helped propel the Tennessee Volunteers past the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

Guarantano finished the contest 14 of 23 for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also added two scores on the ground. You can watch the full media availability above.

Guarantano also added during the press conference: “I thought that the offense was very effective both ways. Just being able to establish the run definitely helps. When you start seeing that they’re playing cover 1 or they’re having a 7-8 man box, we know we’ve got to go over top of that. I thought the receivers did a good job of getting open and creating some explosive plays in the pass game, but the running backs had a great game, they played their behinds off and being able to have them in the passing game, as well, as some threats is big for them. I think Eric Gray and Ty Chandler are one of the best duos in college football, we just need to keep feeding them, getting the offensive line to play well, and I just need to be in the right checks every play.”

Guarantano is currently 33 of 54 for 449 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has added three more scores on the ground.