Look: Jarrett Guarantano Addresses 2019 Season Adversities, Using Off-Season to Improve Mental and Physical Weaknesses

Volunteer Country Staff

Jarrett Guarantano has faced criticism for the bulk of his Tennessee football career, as he has yet to seemingly take the next step that could elevate the Vols to an SEC contender. Guarantano's physical tools have been displayed at times, for example, last season when he threw for over 400 yards.

However, Guarantano's physical tools have usually not been a source of criticism. He has drawn critiques for his lack of decisiveness and mental lapses, that are not customary for upperclassmen.

Guarantano has shown that he has the work ethic to lead Tennessee in 2020, as he has been all over the Southeast training and throwing to different Tennessee receivers during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Guarantano has also added another 30 pounds of bulk and definition to his frame since the end of the 2019 season. However, the phsyical stature is apparently not all he has focused.

Earlier this afternoon, the SEC Network released a tweet saying, "Started season as QB1, Benched after struggling the first month, Rebounded to help lead the Vols to 4-game win streak and become bowl eligible An emotional moment for @BroadwayJay2 after @Vol_Football's win vs. Mizzou

To which Guarantano responded, "The adversity showed me a lot.... Made me push harder than ever this offseason by attacking weaknesses mentally & physically."

Jeremy Pruitt showed in 2019 that he would not hesitate to bench one quarterback for another, and Tennessee has since added coveted five-star Harrison Bailey to the mix.

Guarantano addressing his critics head-on has not been something he has shied away from, but he is laying out his plan for everybody in 2020. This should serve as a sign that he is ready to compete for the starting job in 2020, should there be a season, and he is fully aware that it will have to be earned.

Guarantano finished the season with 2,158 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

