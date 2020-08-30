SI.com
Jauan Jennings Talks NFL Goals, Excitement in Training Camp and more in 49ers Camp Rewind

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings has turned heads at 49ers camp this fall, and as the season approaches, it appears Jennings could be in line for a significant role with the depleted receiving corps.

Recently, the 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel, Adam Peters, had this to say, "the last guy, he's a really interesting guy, Jauan Jennings. I joke around. I am smiling because we have this video we passed around to all of the coaches, we even sent it to Jed. It's called "the Dog." You guys should check it out on YouTube. It's Jauan Jennings nicknamed 'the dog,' and it might have been the best highlight video I've seen on YouTube. He's a 7th rounder, and he's definitely more talented than a 7th rounder. The thing about Jauan, not only is he really talented, but he loves football. He loves playing, and that comes on the film, and that comes out when you talk football with him, so we are really excited that we got him."

Yesterday, following a scrimmage in Levi's Stadium, Jennings was featured on the team's training camp rewind, and he had plenty to say, as he talked about his NFL goals, the excitement around training camp and playing in Levi's Stadium, and he also described his tenacious play-style.

Jennings begins talking at the 9:27 marks, and he remains on the show until the 11:32 mark. You can watch Jennings in the video by clicking here, as the team will not allow the video to be embedded and play on other websites.

Jennings said about his first NFL training camp," it was a humbling moment, you know. I like to talk to myself a lot, so to come in this environment, it's like man, I'm here. This is Levi's Stadium, I am walking inside Levi's Stadium. I had to go check out the field and see how green the grass was. Man, it was just a lot of excitement going through my body, but having to realize that this is reality and remind myself to take it one day at a time, one step at time."

Jennings said on how he would describe who he is, "a YAC guy, a YAC monster. Definitely going to bring that physicality to the game from a receiver standpoint not just catching the ball but blocking. Just a winner. A guy that is going to go out there, 3 seconds on the clock, the ball is floating in the air, now its zero, I am the guy who is going to come down with it. That is how I would explain that to anyone."

Jennings said what his NFL goals are, "first goal is to get a cleat on that green grass we was just talking about. The next goal is to help this team any way that I can. Any ball that is thrown to me, it is my job to come down with it. That is my main three goals, right there."

