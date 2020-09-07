Jauan Jennings Clears Waivers, Lands Spot on 49ers Practice Squad

Jauan Jennings was the only 49ers draft pick to not make the team's 53-man roster, but he will remain with the team. Jennings, a seventh-round pick, signed a deal projected at $3,406,024 over a four-year span. The projected deal was also set to include a $111,024 guaranteed signing bonus, according to overthecap.com.

Jennings was waived by the team on Saturday, but he cleared waivers, and the 49ers have announced they will bring him back to their 16-man practice squad to start the season.

Many were surprised by the news of Jennings' release, as he had been a talking point of the 49ers camp, coupled with the injuries the team has at receiver.

Jennings will now have to earn his spot off the practice squad, but he could still see time on the 53-man roster this fall.

Recently, the 49ers VP of Player Personnel had this to say about Jennings: he last guy, he's a really interesting guy, Jauan Jennings. I joke around. I am smiling because we have this video we passed around to all of the coaches, we even sent it to Jed. It's called "the Dog." You guys should check it out on YouTube. It's Jauan Jennings nicknamed 'the dog,' and it might have been the best highlight video I've seen on YouTube. He's a 7th rounder, and he's definitely more talented than a 7th rounder. The thing about Jauan, not only is he really talented, but he loves football. He loves playing, and that comes on the film, and that comes out when you talk football with him, so we are really excited that we got him."