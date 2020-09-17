Watch: Jay Graham Talks With Media Ahead of South Carolina Game

Jay Graham's return to Tennessee was a key hire for Jeremy Pruitt heading into his third year in Knoxville. Graham spoke with the media today, and he answered plenty of questions, which you can view in the video above.

Graham said on returning to Tennessee and working for Jeremy Pruitt: “First off, I’ve always had a love for Tennessee and what it’s meant to me. It’s more than just football. It’s the university and what this area means. There was not a better place for me as far as when I was 17, 18, 19 years old coming into this campus. It developed me into the type of man I needed to be to go out into the world. I chose football because of my coaches. I chose to be a football coach because of the men that coached me and helped me grow. That was something that I really wanted to do, and I was fortunate. I am fortunate to have this opportunity to do this at Tennessee. This is always a place that I envisioned myself coaching. It’s a blessing to have that opportunity. I’ve been a lot of places, but there’s no place like Tennessee. There’s no place like it. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

He also added on star running back Eric Gray: “That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to find that ceiling. I told him every single day to go to practice and work hard. He’s done that. He’s a very smart young man. That’s the first thing. If you’re going to be able to do all these different things, you have to have the intelligence to understand. You have to have the recall to know what’s going on. He’s a very intelligent young man. It’s always been good as far as him studying up and understanding different concepts. He’s talented, he’s elusive, he’s got toughness. He wants to win. I don’t know what the limit is. He doesn’t know what the limit is. He needs to work to find that and work as hard as he possibly can and see how far he can go.”