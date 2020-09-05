Breaking: Jauan Jennings Announces He Did Not Make 49ers Roster

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been waived by the San Francisco 49ers after failing to make the organization’s 53-man roster. The former Volunteer announced the move through an Instagram post, and stated that while he was disappointed by the news, he gave the team his all. The move is especially surprising considering the amount of instability the organization is facing at the wide receiver position, which has been devastated by a multitude of injuries.

Coming out of the draft, the former Volunteer’s projected first contract was $43,406,024 over a four year time span. The projected deal was also set to include a $111,024 guaranteed signing bonus. While Jennings was once seen as a lock to be included in the 53-man roster, he now seems to be headed for the practice squad — unless another program is willing to bring him into their program, which seems unlikely.

The former Volunteer is a fan favorite among Tennessee fans due to his competitive attitude and playing-style. During his time in Knoxville, Jennings finished his career fifth overall in receptions and forth in receiving yards in the history of the university’s football program. He was also a 2020 Senior Bowl selection and was included in the PFF All-SEC Second Team prior to his senior season.

The defining moment of Jennings’ career came in Athens when he caught a 43-yard hail mary pass from Joshua Dobbs to elevate the Volunteers over Georgia during the 2016 season. The pass was idolized and has become one of the most recognizable plays in the history of the program.

It is still unclear what is going to come next for Jennings, but with his talent, competitiveness, and will-to-win, it is very likely that he will get another opportunity to prove himself at the NFL level. This article will be updated as more information surfaces.