Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Instant Reaction: Jauan Jennings selected by the 49ers in the 7th round

Matthew Ray

Jauan Jennings has been selected with

Jennings overcame his NFL.Com projection of being a priority free agent at the Draft's end. His overview reads,  Big slot target with size, savvy and toughness, but lacking in functional speed and general quickness. Jennings can be clever in stemming and tilting coverage enough to open throwing windows, but getting away from press coverage is going to be difficult for him. What he can't do may keep him from being drafted, but competitiveness at the catch point, with the ball in his hands, and as a blocker should get him into camp and give him an outside shot as a big, possession slot."

Jennings adds to the list of Tennessee's players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, as Darrell Taylor was drafted yesterday with the 48th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Jauan Jennings finished his career in the record books for the Tennessee Volunteers. He finished 5th all-time at Tennessee in receptions with 146, tied for fifth all-time in touchdown receptions with 18, and fourth all-time in receiving yards with 2,153, according to the University's Athletic Website.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

2021 Peach State ATH, Teammate of Vols Signee Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

2021 Peach State Athlete Hugh Laughlin, Teammate of Vols Signee Len'neth Whitehead Talks Tennessee Offer and Recruitment

Dale Dowden

Out of the Doghouse: Jauan Jennings drafted by 49ers in round 7 at no. 217 overall

After waiting through the first few rounds, former Tennessee wideout Jauan Jennings has found an NFL home.

Jake Nichols

Watch: Jauan Jennings Emotional Reaction with his Mother to Being Drafted

Watch: Jauan Jennings Emotional Reaction with his Mother to Being Drafted

Matthew Ray

Report: Yves Pons Declares for NBA Draft

Report: Yves Pons Declares for NBA Draft

Brandon Martin

Seahawks Insider: Seahawks were ‘Hellbent’ on Drafting Darrell Taylor

Seahawks insider Joe Fann says the team was 'hellbent' on drafting Darrell Taylor

Matthew Ray

Where Things Stand with USC QB Transfer JT Daniels and Tennessee

A deep dive into the transfer or JT Daniels and Tennessee

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Watch: Darrell Taylor Reacts to NFL Draft Selection, Talks With New HC Pete Carroll

Darrell Taylor is welcomed to Seattle by Head Coach Pete Carroll, and he talks with the media

Matthew Ray

Taylor First Vol Off the Board in 2020 Draft

Darrell Taylor is the first Vol to get drafted in the 2020 class, coming off 48th Overall to the Seahawks.

Brandon Martin

Instant Reaction: Darrell Taylor Selected by the Seahawks with the 48th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Instant Reaction: Darrell Taylor Selected by the Seahawks with the 48th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Matthew Ray