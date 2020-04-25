Instant Reaction: Jauan Jennings selected by the 49ers in the 7th round

Jauan Jennings has been selected with

Jennings overcame his NFL.Com projection of being a priority free agent at the Draft's end. His overview reads, Big slot target with size, savvy and toughness, but lacking in functional speed and general quickness. Jennings can be clever in stemming and tilting coverage enough to open throwing windows, but getting away from press coverage is going to be difficult for him. What he can't do may keep him from being drafted, but competitiveness at the catch point, with the ball in his hands, and as a blocker should get him into camp and give him an outside shot as a big, possession slot."

Jennings adds to the list of Tennessee's players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, as Darrell Taylor was drafted yesterday with the 48th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks.

Jauan Jennings finished his career in the record books for the Tennessee Volunteers. He finished 5th all-time at Tennessee in receptions with 146, tied for fifth all-time in touchdown receptions with 18, and fourth all-time in receiving yards with 2,153, according to the University's Athletic Website.