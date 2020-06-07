PFF Grades Jauan Jennings's 2019 Season Among Best in SEC in Past Two Seasons

During the 2019 campaign, Jauan Jennings displayed a unique ability to break tackles and produce yards after the catch. Jennings will and determination helped Tennessee overcome a tumultuous start and finish with an 8-5 record.

While Jennings's stats were not jaw-dropping, his performance did not go unnoticed. Pro Football Focus, one of the industry leaders in the breakdown of film and draft projections, recently graded single-season receiving performance over a two-year span in the SEC, and Jennings earned some recognition.

The list (featured below with grades) included two Alabama players and one LSU player, two of which won Biletnikoff awards as the nation's best wide receiver.

Jennings 89.4 grade in 2019 was higher than Alabama's Jerry Jeudy 2018 grade of 88.5, the year he was awarded the Biletnikoff.

Over a course of 15 games in 2018, Jeudy caught 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. To compare that to Jennings's 2019 campaign, he caught 59 passes for 969 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Jennings finished behind Ja'Marr Chase's 2019 season and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle's 2018 season.

The industry service did not reveal their grading formula, but it is apparent that more than just stats went into the list. Jennings's impact across Tennessee's offense in 2019 is undeniable, and he lined up at various positions, even quarterback. His ability to block efficiently, and produce tough, grind it out yards are a major reason he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. According to PFF, Jennings led the nation as the receiver with the most broken tackles in 2019.

Jennings's finished out his career in Knoxville inside the top 5 of each major receiving category.