Jeremy Pruitt Gives Latest on Tennessee's QB Situation Heading Into Texas A&M

Tennessee played quarterback roulette on Saturday night, and it started in the second half after Jarrett Guarantano was injury trying to pick up a third-down. Following the game, Jeremy Pruitt indicated that it was a decision made by Tennessee's medical staff to not send Guarantano back in.

Brian Maurer got the first opportunity, then Harrison Bailey finished out the odd sequence of events.

Now, with Guarantano injured, Tennessee sits at 2-4, and Jeremy Pruitt faces more quarterback controversy with top-10 Texas A & M coming to town. It is likely Pruitt would have faced these questions regardless.

During today's press conference, Pruitt was asked about Guarantano, and he said, "he it is day-to-day. Obviously our medical staff didn’t feel like it was in his best interest to play the rest of the game, so we held him out. So, it’ll be day to day this week."

So, what is the plan moving forward? Pruitt said, "We’ll work the other guys, and see how we develop this week and work a good game plan that fits all of those guys."

Pruitt was asked if Bailey's performance showed enough to give him consideration moving forward. He said, "I thought Harrison, based off the circumstance, done a really nice job there. They were dropping eight, he took what they gave him. He didn’t try to force the ball until basically the time on the clock forced him to do that. I thought that was promising for him."

Pruitt was also asked about the lack of development with Maurer, to which he responded, "Brian's not been here two and a half years. He was here last fall. He missed fall camp with being in quarantine and having a hamstring (injury),so I don’t think it’s really fair to put him in that category. The circumstances at quarterback are relative to everybody around you, so it takes protection, it takes a good run game, it takes wide receivers that you've got some chemistry with. I'm not sure that this fall's body of work for those guys is really fair, based off the circumstances that those guys were put in during fall camp and summer and without spring ball. When you look at the guys in our league, most of the time, the guys that are playing really well at that position are guys that probably have a little bit of experience with them, or they’re playing on a team that has a lot of experience. It can go either way, right? I think all of those guys have lots of talent, they work hard every single day, and as long as they continue to do that, they're going to develop, and they'll have a chance to be good players one day."