Jeremy Pruitt on Message to Tennessee Fan Base: "I am Just As Restless as They Are"

Jeremy Pruitt has been slammed since the conclusion of Saturday night's 24-13 loss at Arkansas. Pruitt made an ill-advised decision to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking the field goal and attempting to cut the lead to eight. Following the conclusion of the contest, Pruitt stated Tennessee was not close enough, despite Brent Cimaglia hit two field-goals from a further distance already in the game. A mistake he owned today, saying if he could get it back, he would obviously kick it.

During the course of today's press conference, Pruitt was asked, "obviously with a four-game losing streak, Vol Nation is getting a little restless. What do you say to them to say hey, relax, we are getting this thing turned around?"

Pruitt responded, "I sure wouldn't say that. That would be the first thing. To me, I am just as restless as they are. I think everybody is in this together. We all want the same things, you know. My name is at the head of the organization, right? I understand. That we as a group within this organization, we have to find a way to get it going and play the right way and finish the right way, and that's on me as the coach to get it going. We are going to work hard to do that."

Pruitt's road does not get any easier as the Volunteers will host Texas A & M on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff