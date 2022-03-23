Jersey Numbers, Height and Weight Updates For Tennessee in Spring Practice

Tennessee took to the practice field on Tuesday morning for day one of spring ball, and Volunteer Country got their first look since arriving on campus at several newcomers. If you missed the practice notes and observations, you can click here. Prior to the start of practice, Tennessee released a new roster, featuring height and weights and jersey numbers. In this article, we take a look at all of this for the newcomers and any significant changes to players who were already listed on the roster.

Newcomers

No.10 QB Tayven Jackson- 6'3", 200lbs

No.21 QB Navy Shuler- 6', 206lbs

No.25 DB Desmond Williams- 5'11", 190lbs

No.26 RB Justin Williams-Thomas- 6', 210lbs

No.44 LB Elijah Herring- 6'2", 227lbs

No.50 DL Jordan Phillips- 6'2", 295lbs

No.51 OL Gerald Mincey- 6'6", 337lbs

No.53 LB Jackson Hannah- 6'3", 225lbs

No.54 DL Tyre West- 6'3", 290lbs

No.56 OL Mo Clipper- 6'5", 305lbs

No.72 OL Addison Nichols- 6'5", 318lbs

No. 73 OL Brian Grant- 6'7", 290lbs

No.81 WR Chas Nimrod- 6'3", 192lbs

No.82 WR Cameron Miller- 6'1", 206lbs

No.83 WR Marquarius White- 5'10", 160lbs

No.84 WR Kaleb Webb- 6'3", 196lbs

Other significant notes

RB Jabari Small is up seven pounds to 213lbs and looks the role of a full-time SEC starter.

Edge Byron Young is up ten pounds to 245lbs and looks more explosive than last fall. His first step off the snap has improved significantly.

Linebacker Juwan Mitchell was the day one starter last fall before suffering a season-ending injury. He is up nine pounds to 235lbs.

Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt listed at 175 last fall and is now listed at 180. Sources have indicated Hyatt weighed in around 165 after returning from Christmas Break and is now actually closer to 184lbs.

Defensive lineman Bryson Eason, who we did not see on the practice field yesterday, is now listed at 300lbs, where he was previously listed at 290lbs.

Defensive lineman Omari Thomas has added four pounds to get to 320lbs, but he looks to have added good weight and is carrying it well.

Defensive lineman Elijah Simmons has dropped from 350lbs to 340lbs and appears to be in the best shape of his career.

Offensive Lineman Kingston Harris, who was sidelined with injury shortly after earning a starting spot last fall is up from 326lbs to 340lbs. He put together several good reps yesterday.

Tackle Darnell Wright is up ten pounds to 345 lbs, but he does not appear to be out of shape. He carried his weight well yesterday. He will be a key factor in the Vols' success this fall.

Guard James Robinson is up ten pounds to 350lbs this spring.

Tight end Julian Nixon has dropped ten pounds to get down to 235lbs this spring.

featured image via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics Communication Department