Jarrett Guarantano “Impressed” With Improved Offensive Line and Running Backs

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is coming back to Knoxville for his fifth season with the Vols and is looking forward to playing with an improved overall unit in Jeremy Pruitt’s third season as head coach. The rising senior praised the team during a press conference with the media on Friday afternoon, and addressed a wide variety of topics.

At one point during the press conference, Guarantano was asked about how he would develop more consistency behind the center with much more stable situations at the supporting roles of offensive line and running backs; which triggered the New Jersey native to issue a lengthy answer which detailed his excitement for the upcoming season.

“Going into February, we wrote down a couple of key things and it was to be consistent and lead,” said Guarantano during the press conference on Friday. “I think those were two things that I needed to work on and get better at. That’s been my focus every single day, just going into every day talking about stacking chips with Coach (Chris) Weinke and just being able to grow every single day in a sense of getting better either mentally, physically or just becoming a better football player.”

“The running game, I’m very impressed with right now, I think it’s coming along,” continued Guarantano. “Eric Gray and Ty Chandler have been doing a real good job. We have a few freshman running backs that are actually performing pretty well. Being able to have a whole offensive line come back and having some key staples there, it’s looking very good and I’m very excited for it to continue.”

The Vols struggled at the running back position last season which put a multitude of pressure on Guarantano; however, talented young freshman Eric Gray was able to burst onto the scene at the end of the season. Gray easily led the Vols in rushing yards during their final two match-ups, and was crucial during their victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl — the Memphis native was awarded with the MVP honor for the match-up. With Gray coming back to Knoxville for his second season, in addition to help from senior Ty Chandler, the running back unit is expected to take a major step forward.

As for the offensive line, the Vols are expected to put forth one of the best units the nation has to offer. Former 5-Star recruits Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright will look to have breakout years after taking some time to adapt to life in the SEC during their freshman seasons, while the former No. 1 high school recruit in the country, Trey Smith, with look to lead the entire team while also serving as the anchor of the line. Will Friend’s work along the line could pay off even more if former 5-Star recruit Cade Mays is able to win his transfer waiver appeal with the NCAA; although it is unclear when the association will issue a decision on the former Georgia lineman’s case.

6th-year senior Brandon Kennedy will also be a major asset to the Vols this season, as the strong center will provide unrivaled experience and leadership at the position. It will also be a major help for Guarantano, as he will have the same center snapping him the ball for the third season in a row — which could be extremely helpful considering how much he has praised familiarity in the past.

The Vols first match-up of the season is currently set to come against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia on September 26th — when the Vols and South Carolina will be fighting to determine who could potentially compete with Georgia and Florida in the SEC Eastern Division. 

