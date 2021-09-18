Joe Milton III in Street Clothes, Not Warming Up Before Start of Tennessee Tech Matchup

It appears the Vols' QB may not go today.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Last week, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III was injured against Pittsburgh.

Josh Heupel hinted this week that Milton's health was in flux, and that appears to remain the case before kickoff against Tennessee Tech.

Currently, Milton is walking around in street clothes, donning grey sweatpants and his orange game jersey with a towel wrapped around his neck.

He is not warming up with the rest of the Vols.

If Milton can't go -- and it appears he won't -- then Hendon Hooker will get the start, which would give an opportunity for Harrison Bailey to get more playing time than the first two games so long as Tennessee takes care of business.

Milton went 7-for-12 against Pittsburgh before his second-quarter injury, and he threw for 50 yards and no touchdowns. He also ran five times for 54 yards and fumbled once.

Hooker, meanwhile, went 15-for-21 for 188 yards with two passing touchdowns against the Panthers. He coughed up the ball once, and he tossed a game-deciding interception with under five minutes to play.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.