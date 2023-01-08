Josh Dobbs "Loves" Tennessee, Would Like to Return

The Tennessee Titans were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Saturday evening. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who won the AFC South in the regular season finale.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs got the starting nod in the final games. Dobbs went 0-2 in his first two career starts, throwing for 456 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He made several impressive throws during his time with the team. While the organization already has a starting quarterback in Ryan Tannehill and an heir apparent in Malik Willis, Dobbs would like to factor into their plans.

"I love Tennessee. Shoot, I’ve spent a lot of time in Tennessee. I enjoy the offense. I feel comfortable in the offense. I know those decisions aren’t made by me. We’ll see how it shakes out this offseason."

The former Volunteer established a legacy in Knoxville. Dobbs threw for 53 touchdowns and ran for 32 touchdowns during his time on Rocky Top.

He became a figure in the Volunteer community, making impacts on and off the field. While he hasn't had many opportunities in the NFL, Dobbs's intelligence and character have kept him around as a journeyman backup.

