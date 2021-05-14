Josh Heupel Discusses How Vols Have Used Transfer Portal

Tennessee has been as active as any team in the country following the conclusion of their spring practices. Josh Heupel is quickly working on revamping his roster, and he discussed the situation during an interview with 99.1 The Sports Animal out of Knoxville earlier this week.

"I think you are managing your roster case by case," Heupel said of how he has handled which players he has brought in. "There are certain positions where you feel; whether they have one year or multiple years, you need to feel that position with a player who comes in and has the potential to play immediately and make an immediate impact inside of your program."

So far, the Vols have added linebacker Juwan Mitchell, defensive tackle Da'Jon Terry, quarterback Joe Milton, and wide receiver JaVonta Payton. Out of this group, Payton is the only one without multiple years of eligibilty. But these guys are some of the first guys of his own that Heupel will be able to build his program with.

"At times, you are going to bring someone and see that they are someone you want to make sure they have multiple years to grow inside of your program and help you this year, potentially, but help you in years down the road," he added about handling the numbers.

It seems likely the Vols are done in the transfer portal, unless they can get the perfect fit, as the next addition would count towards the 2022 recruiting class.

"It really is a case-by-case basis," Heupel concluded. "You are trying to manage your roster to be successful this year but also grow with the program and continue to make strides as we get deeper into our program."