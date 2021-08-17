Josh Heupel Discusses Tennessee's QB Situation Following Second Fall Scrimmage

Josh Heupel was quickly asked about the quarterback situation following Tennessee's second scrimmage of fall camp. However, despite all the speculation about the job, Heupel is not ready to name a starter just yet.

"There really were not a ton of turnovers last week,"Heupel said. "The weather (today) did not have a big effect for the most part. I thought the quarterbacks handled the weather and were able to throw the ball efficiently, effectively. It was really pretty good."

When asked about making a decision on a starter, Heupel remained non-committal during the press conference.

"We are going to continue to see those guys compete," Heupel said about the battle. " we will go back later today and have an opportunity to watch the scrimmage. I think all of those guys have continued to grow during the course of this three day block before we got into this scrimmage today."

The competition appears to close to call at this stage as Heupel maintained that once he saw separation he would be at the podium to make that news known.

"When we see separation, we are ready to say something, then I will come down here and do that," Heupel said. "That group has continued to compete and handle things the right way, and I like the growth of that group from day-to-day. You just look at the growth from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage who they are and during the course of the practices leading up to today, that group is continuing to trend in the right direction."

Heupel also noted that there was no further update on Brian Maurer at this time. However, as of yesterday, Maurer had missed five straight practices.