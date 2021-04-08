Josh Heupel discusses Vols’ QB’s After First Spring Scrimmage

Josh Heupel's team played their first full scrimmage on Thursday afternoon, as Tennessee is now almost halfway through the first spring of his tenure. Following the event, Heupel met with the media to discuss a variety of topics, including what he saw from his quarterbacks.

"As we have gone from day to day in practice, each quarterback has kind of been designated," Heupel said. "They are going to run with the 1's, the 2's, the 3's on that day. You get into a scrimmage, it is a little different. They got a set with the 1's, then 2's, then 3's."

"As we got late in the scrimmage, we kind of based everything off of play count and got those guys close to evening out a little bit," he continued. "I thought all three of them did a good job of managing the game. Communication was good, not great. We can be better in that area. I thought they pushed the tempo, were pretty sound in their decision-making in the passing game; all three of them took care of the football and allowed us to move the football at times as well."

Heupel, a highly successful quarterback during his playing time, holds his quarterbacks to an even higher standard than most college coaches. While pleased with what he saw today, he knows there is room for more improvement.

"They are picking it up," he said of the three guys picking up his offense. "Never where you want them to be. You are always pushing them to be further ahead. They are a competitive group that has approached the meeting room and practice field the right way."

Tennessee currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the practice field, with Kaidon Salter suspended indefinitely. The Vols could add another quarterback to the room if Salter does not return, as the one-time transfer rule could create a revolving door at the position if a clear front-runner emerges this spring.