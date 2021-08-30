Josh Heupel Names Starting QB Ahead of Bowling Green

Coming into Monday of game week, which is essentially a Wednesday because of the game being played on Thursday night, Josh Heupel has remained mum about naming a starting quarterback.

"We are going to continue to see those guys compete," Heupel said earlier in the fall. "We will go back later today and have an opportunity to watch the scrimmage. I think all of those guys have continued to grow during the course of this three-day block before we got into this scrimmage today."

"When we see separation, we are ready to say something, then I will come down here and do that," Heupel said. "That group has continued to compete and handle things the right way, and I like the growth of that group from day-to-day. You just look at the growth from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage who they are and during the course of the practices leading up to today, that group is continuing to trend in the right direction."

Well, today, he did just that by naming Joe Milton as Tennessee's week one starter.

The Michigan transfer beat out Hendon Hooker and Harrison Bailey for the job after arriving on campus in June for summer classes and workouts.

Physically, Milton is as impressive as any quarterback in the nation with the eye test. He measures in at 6'4", 240lbs, and he zips the football around the field.

While struggling with accuracy and touch at times this fall, the combination of size and athleticism did enough to win the job for the fourth-year quarterback.

In 14 career games at Michigan, Milton accounted for 1,350 total yards of offense, including 1,194 passing and 156 rushing yards. Milton completed 86-of-152 passes for 1,194 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions for a 57.0 completion percentage. He added three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

There is excitement inside the Tennessee program about Milton's upside if he can consistently showcase his ability.