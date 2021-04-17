FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Josh Heupel praises freshman WR Walker Merrill after Saturday scrimmage

Walker Merrill has quickly made a name for himself in Josh Heupel’s eyes.
Author:
Publish date:

Brentwood standout Walker Merrill was one of Tennessee’s biggest recruits at a skill position, as the wide receiver showed incredible speed, field vision and shiftiness at the high school level. 

Now, Merrill is making a name for himself on Rocky Top, and not just with his talent. His work ethic has also earned plenty of praise from the Vols’ coaching staff, especially Josh Heupel.

During media availability after Tennessee’s scrimmage on Saturday, Heupel commented on Merrill’s progression and how far that could take him at the college level.

“Walker has done a great job,” Heupel said. “He plays extremely hard. He is smart, competitive, knows where he needs to be. As much as anything, it matters a great deal to him, and that pushes him and drives him, whether that is in the meeting room or catching extra balls off the Jugs machine during his spare time. Whether that is running extra routes, that is how he approaches everything he does.

“He has urgency; it matters to him, he wants to be great, and he is going to be a special player as his career continues to go on.”

That’s quite a compliment for Merrill, who has obviously built a strong, work-based reputation so far in Knoxville. If that work ethic continues, it will be exciting to see the Brentwood native shine at an SEC level.

5CCAB91E-77A8-4CB7-ABC0-96FE5BD8EC28
Football

Josh Heupel praises freshman WR Walker Merrill after Saturday scrimmage

131C259F-BDE3-45F9-A7C9-49C8DAC95BBD
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses His Assessment of Tennessee’s Quarterbacks So Far This Spring

6A1483E0-8517-4C66-B9BF-4F741AC52771
Football

Peach State Linebacker Josephs Sets Official Visit With Tennessee

56184225-CE6B-446D-9356-A5FDD5602164
Baseball

Watch: Josh Heupel Throws Out Opening Pitch for Tennessee-Vanderbilt Series Opener

E788ED59-6D5D-4CBA-80B3-AB79022F58E2
Baseball

Nichols: In Vanderbilt series, Vitello faces greatest test (and celebration) yet

140361C1-FE8F-4AF0-9D03-459C5CF49ED7
Men's Basketball

Watch: John Fulkerson Announces Decision About College Future

C00625B2-F967-4056-8D20-025564D1083B
Football

Ekeler gives update on Tennessee’s special teams unit

huntley
Football

Tennessee Announces Signing of Elite Big Man Huntley-Hatfield