Josh Heupel Provides Update on Jeremy Banks

Tennsssee was without star defender Jeremy Banks on Saturday night against South Carolina. Rumors have swirled since the Gamecocks throttled the Vols 62-38.

During his Monday press conference, Josh Heupel provided a brief update on the situation.

“We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week,” Heupel said. “As far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day, he wasn’t available on Saturday.”

As we reported when unveiling Banks would be unavailable for the Vols, that this was not expected to be a long-term issue. Banks posted on Instagram late Sunday night standing there was no conflict that led to his absence.

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) finished the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday night at in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on SEC Network.