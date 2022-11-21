Skip to main content

Josh Heupel Provides Update on Jeremy Banks

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennsssee was without star defender Jeremy Banks on Saturday night against South Carolina. Rumors have swirled since the Gamecocks throttled the Vols 62-38. 

During his Monday press conference, Josh Heupel provided a brief update on the situation. 

“We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week,” Heupel said. “As far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day, he wasn’t available on Saturday.”

As we reported when unveiling Banks would be unavailable for the Vols, that this was not expected to be a long-term issue. Banks posted on Instagram late Sunday night standing there was no conflict that led to his absence.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) finished the regular-season schedule at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday night at in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on SEC Network.

E8614DAC-E144-473C-81BB-C5494353158C
Football

Just In: Tennessee Provides Update on Hendon Hooker Injury

By Matt Ray
B077E36E-2C5E-4C20-B834-CCFCC13AF478
Recruiting

Alabama RB Khalifa Keith Commits to Vols

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19469377_168390308_lowres
Football

Where Tennessee Stands In Latest Rankings Following Loss to South Carolina

By Matt Ray
2E9E306C-FECF-4208-A5AB-52D0A6267010
Football

A Look At Tennessee's Latest Bowl Projections Following Road Loss to South Carolina

By Matt Ray
F50A39A8-DD3B-4448-BE98-4995AA6C6E76
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Crushing Loss to South Carolina

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19468390_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No.5 Tennessee-South Carolina

By Matt Ray
654BD1CD-E0FB-46F5-99D5-387CB6A57C37
Football

Who's In, Who's Out for No.5 Tennessee Against South Carolina

By Matt Ray
6C8CB982-9054-45E4-A15E-14AAE8B47292
Football

Staff Predictions: No.5 Tennessee-South Carolina

By Matt Ray