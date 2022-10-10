Skip to main content

Josh Heupel Provides Update On Pair of Injured Starters Ahead of Alabama

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee traveled to Baton Rouge on Saturday and took down LSU without two starters in wide receiver Cedric Tillman and left tackle Gerald Mincey. On Monday, Heupel provided an update on each player. 

Coming into the game, it was no secret that Tillman would likely not make the trip to Baton Rouge, but there is a lot of optimism around his chances to play on Saturday, which Heupel also conveyed on Monday afternoon.

"Cedric is doing good," Heupel said of his star receiver. "Part of the reason he had the surgery was to try and be back for this one. He continued to progress over the weekend. We will monitor him as the week goes on. At the end of the day, our medical team will monitor him, they and Cedric will make the right decision for him, now and in the future too. "

However, Mincey was a late scratch that left Tennessee down an important piece of its offensive line. 

"He just wasn't available (against LSU)," Heupel said of Mincey. "We anticipate him being able to play in this one."

This caused Tennessee to lean on a rotation at the pivotal tackle spot. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Dayne (Davis), with (Gerald) Mincey not going, JJ playing, we had planned just, Coach (Glenn) Elarbee, there was going to be a rotation at that spot," Heupel said following the win over LSU. JJ wasn’t going to go the entire way the entire day. So it just kind of, within the flow of the game, an opportunity to get JJ some rest and get Dayne in the football game."

If Tennessee is able to get both of these guys back for Saturday's contest, the Vols will be as healthy as they have been all season long. 

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

6D4DF60D-A300-4FE1-90F5-C3756DFD3CD1
Football

A Look at Tennessee's Bowl Projections Following Rout Over LSU

By Matt Ray
DED474CB-5913-4DB2-91F9-094B3F5D5DCE
Football

Vols Starting Safety Arrested Sunday Night

By Matt Ray
ON_VELUS_JONES
Football

Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

By Jack Foster
386419EC-F8E1-4160-A987-CC5A29F1FED8
Football

Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU

By Matt Ray
gameday
Football

Just In: College GameDay Returning to Knoxville

By Jack Foster
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

Former NFL Stars, National Media Praise Hendon Hooker After LSU Win

By Matt Ray
F12CED5B-BB77-42AC-8129-133C9245BDAF
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Blowout Win at LSU

By Matt Ray
A19326F9-2E3D-49F5-B5DB-668A9D4A072F
Football

Game Balls: Multiple Vols Show Out in Win Over LSU

By Jack Foster