Josh Heupel Provides Update on Suspended Players Ahead of Summer

Josh Heupel's first set of spring practices are in the rearview mirror, and Tennessee's attention has shifted to the season-opener against Bowling Green. Since arriving in Knoxville, Heupel has been tasked with revamping the culture in the Tennessee locker room, and he had to deal out several suspensions over the spring.

Following an incident at Stokely Residence Hall, four Tennessee players, Aaron Willis, Isaac Washington, Kaidon Salter, and Martavius French, were suspended indefinitely from the team. Since the incident, Washington and French have both entered the transfer portal.

Later in the spring, Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley was suspended after an alleged animal cruelty case, despite no charges being brought against him at this point.

During an interview with 99.1 The Sports Animal, Heupel provided a brief update on the status of the players.

"Those guys are currently in the process of just earning their way back inside of our program," Heupel said during the appearance.

"There's a standard of what it means to be a student here at the University of Tennessee," he continued. "There's a standard of what it means to represent this football program and this athletic department. Our kids are going to live right, do right. That's on the field, that's off the field, but we also understand that kids are going to make mistakes, and you give them an opportunity to grow and look forward to those guys going through that process here during the course of the summer."

Sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that Salter and Willis are expected back with the program later in the summer, likely June, but there has been no mention of Beasley at this point. Beasley was expected to be a first-team player at the linebacker position for the Vols this fall. If Beasley is able to return with Willis, Tennessee's linebacker depth would drastically improve.