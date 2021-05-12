Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Josh Heupel Provides Update on Suspended Players Ahead of Summer

Tennessee's Head Coach Josh Heupel provides an update on the status of the Volunteers suspended players.
Author:
Publish date:

Josh Heupel's first set of spring practices are in the rearview mirror, and Tennessee's attention has shifted to the season-opener against Bowling Green. Since arriving in Knoxville, Heupel has been tasked with revamping the culture in the Tennessee locker room, and he had to deal out several suspensions over the spring.

Following an incident at Stokely Residence Hall, four Tennessee players, Aaron Willis, Isaac Washington, Kaidon Salter, and Martavius French, were suspended indefinitely from the team. Since the incident, Washington and French have both entered the transfer portal.

Later in the spring, Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley was suspended after an alleged animal cruelty case, despite no charges being brought against him at this point.

During an interview with 99.1 The Sports Animal, Heupel provided a brief update on the status of the players.

"Those guys are currently in the process of just earning their way back inside of our program," Heupel said during the appearance.

"There's a standard of what it means to be a student here at the University of Tennessee," he continued. "There's a standard of what it means to represent this football program and this athletic department. Our kids are going to live right, do right. That's on the field, that's off the field, but we also understand that kids are going to make mistakes, and you give them an opportunity to grow and look forward to those guys going through that process here during the course of the summer."

Sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that Salter and Willis are expected back with the program later in the summer, likely June, but there has been no mention of Beasley at this point. Beasley was expected to be a first-team player at the linebacker position for the Vols this fall. If Beasley is able to return with Willis, Tennessee's linebacker depth would drastically improve. 

7A405F70-F461-4145-948A-727239AF61D7
Football

Josh Heupel Provides Update on Suspended Players Ahead of Summer

11857561-2D15-4AEE-B6C3-D2131AFC5268
Football

Just In: Vols Move Home-Opener Against Bowling Green

20201024_FB_BamaUT_020
Football

Report: Vols Part Way With Veteran AD for Compliance

Shawn Shamburger
Football

Veteran DB Shawn Shamburger Announces Re-Entry to Transfer Portal

088F6D1A-6DCE-4BBF-B8DB-CE084451D071
Baseball

Just In: Tennessee Announces 100 Percent Capacity for Lindsey Nelson Stadium Ahead of Top-Five Showdown

9D18E862-CF83-4F1B-8352-F8EA90D11B70
Football

Impact Report: Vols Add Massive DT with High Upside in Da'Jon Terry

0030B8F1-E4F6-42A3-B762-1CCB2BE28A3D
Football

Kansas DL Transfer Da'Jon Terry Commits to Tennessee, Discusses Path to Knoxville

1229569899.0
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Basketball Assistant Justin Gainey Discusses Signee Jonas Aidoo