Josh Palmer Accepts Invitation to Senior Bowl

Last year, Jauan Jennings and Darrell Taylor showcased their talent at the Senior Bowl, and there is a new name to add to the list.

Tennessee's leading wide receiver, Josh Palmer, has added his name to the list, the Senior Bowl officials announced earlier today.

Palmer was one of three Tennessee players invited to the game, including Shawn Shamburger and Trey Smith. The game is designed for seniors or fourth-year Junior graduates.

Earlier this month, Palmer said, "I probably have a list of things that I wish I could have done better in games. Every loss, I feel like there was something I could have done better that would have changed the tide of the game, and the stuff I did well, I mean, I feel like when I played well, we had good results in the game and if I played bad then we had bad results in the game. I put a lot of weight on my shoulders to help this team, but there’s always things I need to improve on, so I don’t really look at the things I’m supposed to do well, because I’m supposed to do it, you know?”

Palmer has caught 26 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns this fall, and he has been the top target in the room.

Palmer stated last week that he remained undecided on his future on Rocky Top, given the free year of eligibility, but this likely indicates that he will move towards the NFL Draft process.

Palmer's evaluation from ESPN states: "Palmer has averaged 16.5 yards per catch over the past two seasons. He is a sure-handed receiver who tracks the ball well, has above-average body control and shows the top-end speed to threaten vertically and rip off chunk yards when he gets space after the catch. He's not an ankle-breaker in the open field but can develop into a sufficient route runner. Palmer has the size, speed and hands to contribute at the NFL level, but he needs to improve his ability to get off press coverage to play a substantial role."

He is considered to be a top-125 prospect in the NFL Draft, and he is listed as one of the top five Canadian prospects to watch.