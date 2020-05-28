JT Daniels Officially Announces Transfer Destination

When JT Daniels announced his intent to transfer, many were shocked that Tennessee was one of the potential landing spots with an already crowded quarterback room.

Well, ultimately, they were right. Daniels will not end up in Orange next fall, and he may not even play, but when he does suit up again it will be at Tennessee’s SEC East rival Georgia.

The news was first reported early in the day by Rivals UGA Sports Writer Jake Reuse, and now Daniel has made his decision official.

Tennessee likely won’t have to deal with him this fall, but as a redshirt sophomore they could see him two years at Georgia.

The news ends a lot of speculation on what kind of re-shuffling would happen for Tennessee’s QB room this fall, but the Vols still have their own questions to answer heading into camp.

Daniels was the number 2 quarterback in the country after reclassifying you get to USC a year early in the 2018 class