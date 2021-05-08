Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Just In: Henry To'o To'o Decides on Transfer Destination

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee Linebacker Henry To'o To'o has announced his transfer destination after being in the transfer portal for over three months. The roller coaster ride appears to be coming to an end, as To'o To'o has settled on playing at Alabama, according to Hayes Fawcett, who is known as the best graphic designer for recruits and transfers. 

The news, which To'o To'o has now confirmed, comes on the heels of the NCAA passing one-time transfer rule for the 2021-2022 season. However, the SEC is not set to make any changes to their bylaws until later in the year, which brings to question if To'o To'o will be eligible this fall or not. Ohio State was believed to be the other front runner in the recruitment, but it appears To'o To'o will take his chances in Tuscaloosa.

Late last month, Quavaris Crouch also announced his intentions to transfer to Michigan State. Both started every game for Tennessee at inside linebacker last fall, however, the Vols are utilizing the transfer portal to fill needs of their own currently, as they have landed Transfer Juwan Mitchell.

Tennessee will also get Jeremy Banks and Roman Harrison back at the position heading into the fall, with the possibility of Aaron Willis returning in June.

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Brody Foley Commits, Transfer Portal and NFL Draft Talk

20200825_FB_Practice_AF_016
Football

Just In: Henry To'o To'o Decides on Transfer Destination

A4091C7F-044E-4E75-B093-4919A1C0DDC6
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Add Versatile Weapon in TE Foley

ECFD063C-6760-487C-B713-E016127F7F8B
Recruiting

Vols Land Commitment of Coveted TE Brody Foley

62A283D9-F8B4-4FB4-B199-2E69CB32AD16
Recruiting

Standout Northwest WR Tobias Merriweather Discusses Vols Offer, Recruitment

255DDFE0-C8B3-4C2B-9FBB-C7507A6D12B0
Men's Basketball

New Tennessee Basketball Assistant Justin Gainey Discusses Vols Signee Kennedy Chandler

4FB3405E-E96A-43BC-853B-A445144D1F0E
Men's Basketball

Rick Barnes Talks ‘Terrific’ Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Reclassification Process

3F5EA932-1DA4-47C5-B403-A53EAE047562
Recruiting

Fast-Rising OL Valen Erickson Talks Vols Offer, Upcoming Trip, and More