Just In: Henry To'o To'o Decides on Transfer Destination

Tennessee Linebacker Henry To'o To'o has announced his transfer destination after being in the transfer portal for over three months. The roller coaster ride appears to be coming to an end, as To'o To'o has settled on playing at Alabama, according to Hayes Fawcett, who is known as the best graphic designer for recruits and transfers.

The news, which To'o To'o has now confirmed, comes on the heels of the NCAA passing one-time transfer rule for the 2021-2022 season. However, the SEC is not set to make any changes to their bylaws until later in the year, which brings to question if To'o To'o will be eligible this fall or not. Ohio State was believed to be the other front runner in the recruitment, but it appears To'o To'o will take his chances in Tuscaloosa.

Late last month, Quavaris Crouch also announced his intentions to transfer to Michigan State. Both started every game for Tennessee at inside linebacker last fall, however, the Vols are utilizing the transfer portal to fill needs of their own currently, as they have landed Transfer Juwan Mitchell.

Tennessee will also get Jeremy Banks and Roman Harrison back at the position heading into the fall, with the possibility of Aaron Willis returning in June.