Just In: Jeremy Pruitt Updates Injury Status of Multiple Vols Ahead of Georgia

Matthew Ray

Elijah Simmons was forced to leave the field during Tennessee's 35-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday, on what appeared to be a right lower extremity injury. Simmons was able to leave the field under his own power, but he was unable to put minimal pressure on the right leg.

 The redshirt Freshman has started both of Tennessee's contest in 2020, and he has been a bit of a fixture at nose tackle, despite an ever-evolving rotation across the defensive front.

Elsewhere, Jahmir Johnson left the South Carolina game with a hamstring injury and did not participate against Missouri  

During his first media availability of the week, Pruitt said on Simmons and Johnson, "I think both of those guys will be available this week.”

Pruitt also noted that Bruce Thompson will be at full health for Saturday’s contest, and could have competed if Tennessee was playing today. Thompson was a limited participant for the Vols on Saturday, as he wore a noticeable brace under his shoulder pads.

Tennessee will face its toughest challenge of the season during Saturday's contest against Georgia, as the Bulldogs found serious success in creating opportunities in the running game against Auburn on Saturday night while slowing Auburn to a near halt in their rushing attack. 

Georgia and Tennessee will face off at 3:30 PM ET on CBS. For continued coverage of Tennessee heading into Saturday's contest, continue to follow VR2 on SI.

