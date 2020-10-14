Just In: JJ Peterson Currently Not With Tennessee Team

J.J. Peterson has yet to make an impact for Tennessee since arriving as the most coveted signee in Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural 2018 class, and it is now unclear if he ever will.

During Today's press conference, Pruitt said, "He has not been with us for a couple of weeks now."

Pruitt would add that it was a decision that J.J. chose to make. Pruitt did note that the two had a long talk about it, and it was something that Peterson wanted to do.

Pruitt was asked if Peterson would return to the team, and what went into it. He declined to respond to the specifics, but he did say about Peterson's return, "we'll see."

Peterson was a top-50 prospect in the 2018 class, and he was considered a major recruiting victory for Tennessee at the time. He had built a strong relationship with Pruitt during his time at Alabama, which led to Peterson following him to Knoxville. Peterson played for Rush Prospt at Colquitt County (Ga.), who Pruitt coached with at Hoover.

Peterson has since bounced all around Tennessee's linebacker room, but he has yet to find a home. Peterson has recorded 11 total tackles over the course of his career.