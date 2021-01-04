Just In: Key Vols WR Announces Return for 2021

When Velus Jones transferred from USC to Tennessee, he faced criticism on if he was able to take the next step as a collegiate athlete. Jones primarily made his name as a return man at Southern Cal, but he proved this fall he was more than that. He quickly became the favorite target for Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout down the stretch, and now he has announced intentions to return to Knoxville for another year.

Jones is a Senior, but thanks to the NCAA blanket eligibility rule, he will have the opportunity to return and not count against Tennessee's 85-limit in the fall. Jones announced his decision on Twitter moments ago.

Jones scored his first touchdown as a Vol against Florida, and following that, he said, "It was honestly a great feeling. The crowd went crazy. Is it 25 percent capacity? I'm not even sure how many fans there are, but it seemed like a packed house when I scored that touchdown. I can say, it was an amazing feeling for me because I think the last time I scored a touchdown was 2018. It felt good like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I know how hard I prepared during the offseason, back at home. It felt like it all paid off. It's not new to me. That game's behind me now. I've got to get ready and focused on Vanderbilt and see if I can score some more."

Jones will be the veteran in the receiving room for Tennessee, as Josh Palmer is likely headed towards the NFL Draft, while Brandon Johnson has announced his intentions to transfer.

Jones caught 22 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns this fall.