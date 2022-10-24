Skip to main content

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for SEC East Showdown Between Tennessee-Georgia

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No.3 Tennessee will travel to No.1 Georgia on November 5th in what could ultimately be the SEC East Championship. Both teams have highly anticipated rivalry games to get past this week as Tennessee takes on No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium, while Georgia has a neutral site game against Florida. 

However, the kick time and TV station for the highly anticipated matchup between the two top-five teams has been announced. The game will air on CBS at 3:30 pm ET. 

Georgia currently leads the all-time series 26-23-2 while also owning a five game winning streak in the series currently. 

Tennessee will look to improve to 8-0 on the season on Saturday against Kentucky as the Vols will host Kentucky at 7 pm ET on the SEC Network. 

