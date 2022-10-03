Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for Tennessee-Alabama

No.8 Tennessee and No.1 Alabama appear to be on a collision course, if both teams take care of business this weekend. Alabama vaulted Georgia to regain the top spot on Sunday, while Tennessee stayed at No.8 coming off a bye week.

The two teams are set to meet for another Third Saturday in October showdown later this month, and the kick time and TV station has now been set for 3:30 pm ET on CBS.

Tennessee will travel to No.25 LSU this weekend, while Alabama will host a struggling Texas A&M team in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama owns a 15 game winning streak over the Vols, while also owning the series lead of 59-38-7.

The Vols played the Crimson Tide tough in Tuscaloosa until later in the second half of last season's game, but despite only trailing by seven points through three quarters, Alabama was able to pull away for a 52-24 victory.

This matchup between the two long-time rivals will be the biggest one dating back to 2016, when both teams met in Knoxville in a top-ten contest.

