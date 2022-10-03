Skip to main content

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for Tennessee-Alabama

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No.8 Tennessee and No.1 Alabama appear to be on a collision course, if both teams take care of business this weekend. Alabama vaulted Georgia to regain the top spot on Sunday, while Tennessee stayed at No.8 coming off a bye week. 

The two teams are set to meet for another Third Saturday in October showdown later this month, and the kick time and TV station has now been set for 3:30 pm ET on CBS. 

Tennessee will travel to No.25 LSU this weekend, while Alabama will host a struggling Texas A&M team in Tuscaloosa. 

Alabama owns a 15 game winning streak over the Vols, while also owning the series lead of 59-38-7.

The Vols played the Crimson Tide tough in Tuscaloosa until later in the second half of last season's game, but despite only trailing by seven points through three quarters, Alabama was able to pull away for a 52-24 victory. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This matchup between the two long-time rivals will be the biggest one dating back to 2016, when both teams met in Knoxville in a top-ten contest. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

USATSI_19069692_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Top-25 Matchup Against LSU

By Matt Ray
7FD15CFD-62A1-41E1-9E10-068EE6D06955
Football

Vols WR Target Mazeo Bennett Jr. Trims List, Sets Decision Date

By Matt Ray
8AFAFBE1-8340-460F-AF00-902B0B3C842C
Recruiting

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

By Matt Ray
Tillman
Football

Report: Cedric Tillman Recovering From 'Tightrope' Ankle Surgery

By Jack Foster
cordarrelle-patterson-vs-jets-2--kirby-lee-usa-today-sports
Football

Cordarrelle Patterson Wins Tennessee-Florida Bet Against Kyle Pitts

By Jack Foster
Watch: Vols Head Coach Josh Heupel Meets With Media During Bye Week
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Bye Week, Status After Florida Win

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19072495_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU

By Matt Ray
91D74F3D-C25E-4498-AA59-E64BC487010E
Recruiting

Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit

By Matt Ray