Just In: Tennessee Announces Decision on Spring Game

With Neyland Stadium undergoing planned renovations, the Tennessee Athletics administration staff have been searching for an alternative venue for months. 

Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Charlotte were all examined, per a source, but none ever came to fruition. Now, as has been expected for the past couple of weeks, Tennessee has announced they will not have a Spring football game, but instead will have an "All Vol Weekend" from April 7-10.Below are the details in the press release. 

"Tennessee Athletics will host "All Vol Weekend," a fan-friendly spring weekend featuring multiple Volunteer teams in action and a fan fest tailgate, April 7-10 on campus.

"Baseball welcomes Missouri for a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with first pitches set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show on Saturday evening. All three contests are sold out."



"Due to construction in Neyland Stadium and scheduling conflicts with other venues, the traditional Orange & White Game will not be played this spring."



"However, Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza will welcome fans and feature two big screens that will carry football's 1 p.m. scrimmage on Saturday, April 9. In addition to live interviews with head coach , VFLs and other guests on the screen, Volunteer Village will showcase food trucks, music and activities for all ages from noon-3 p.m. Saturday."

"The football scrimmage will take place at the Anderson Training Center and be closed to the general public. There will be no live digital stream of the scrimmage."



"Meanwhile, the Tennessee track and field teams host the Tennessee Relays April 7-9 at Tom Black Track at LaPorte Stadium. Women's tennis takes on Vanderbilt at noon Friday and Kentucky at noon Sunday. Soccer's spring slate continues against Clemson at 1 p.m. Saturday at Regal Stadium."



"Additional information on "All Vol Weekend," including parking details will be announced soon."



"Renovations are well underway in Neyland Stadium featuring two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a lower-west premium club, enhanced chairback seating in multiple lower-west sections and a party deck social gathering space on the stadium's upper north end."



"Construction recently began at Anderson Training Center, which is undergoing a $30 million upgrade and expansion. Anderson Training Center has served as the exclusive home of Vol football since 2013. The student-athlete-centric project will include an additional 36,000 square-feet and renovate nearly 100,000 square-feet of existing space."

Tennessee is still expected to host recruits during this weekends as rising seniors will be starting official visits during the month of April, so there will be no loss on the recruiting trail from this, outside of a recruit getting a look at the atmosphere around Neyland Stadium.

Football

