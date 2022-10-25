Skip to main content

Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night added another element as Tennessee has just announced their “Dark Mode” uniform combination.

Tennessee is 2-0 all-time in black jerseys, however, both previous wins came over South Carolina, with one in 2009 and the other in 2021.

This matchup against Kentucky will mark the fifth ranked opponent Tennessee will have faced this season. Tennessee leads the all-time series with the Wildcats 82-26-9.

Kentucky presents a different defensive challenge for the Vols this week, and it is something Josh Heupel noted earlier in the week.

"They’re really good," Heupel said of Kentucky. "Top-15 defense, top 10 in scoring, I think. Multiple in their fronts, multiple in their coverages. For all those reasons, you’ve got to have great communication in your pass protection, in your run game, and as a quarterback you’ve got to do a great job of seeing rotations. We’ve got to do a great job of winning up front, then go on the outside and win some one-on-ones, too. That’ll be important throughout the course of the game."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

USATSI_19243391
Football

How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 8

By Eric Woods
83EB76EA-4239-4E9F-A01B-BA4CA30149C2
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Growth, Kentucky Game as Vols Enter Kentucky Week

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19279788
Football

A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 8

By Eric Woods
A8027B82-389E-4608-B097-6D3C2AC24E21
Football

Jalin Hyatt Enters, Hendon Hooker Climbs In Heisman Odds

By Matt Ray
7855E7CC-6581-47AF-9DA8-2380BA6134DF
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for SEC East Showdown Between Tennessee-Georgia

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19094954_168390308_lowres
Football

Veteran Tennessee OL Carvin Earns Weekly SEC Honors After UT-Martin Win

By Matt Ray
6C8CB982-9054-45E4-A15E-14AAE8B47292
Football

Where Vols Stand in Rankings After Week 8

By Jack Foster
A38392FB-29F3-48C7-B4DE-7F1E67C8F43F
Football

Watch: Tennessee Players React to Vols Win Over UT Martin

By Jack Foster