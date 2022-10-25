Just In: Tennessee Announces Uniform Combo for Saturday Night Clash With Kentucky

No.3 Tennessee will host No.19 Kentucky inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday night at 7pm ET. The Vols and Cats had an instant classic in Lexington in 2021, and this game in Knoxville is one that fans on both sides have been looking toward to since the off-season. For Vols fans, Neyland at night added another element as Tennessee has just announced their “Dark Mode” uniform combination.

Tennessee is 2-0 all-time in black jerseys, however, both previous wins came over South Carolina, with one in 2009 and the other in 2021.

This matchup against Kentucky will mark the fifth ranked opponent Tennessee will have faced this season. Tennessee leads the all-time series with the Wildcats 82-26-9.

Kentucky presents a different defensive challenge for the Vols this week, and it is something Josh Heupel noted earlier in the week.

"They’re really good," Heupel said of Kentucky. "Top-15 defense, top 10 in scoring, I think. Multiple in their fronts, multiple in their coverages. For all those reasons, you’ve got to have great communication in your pass protection, in your run game, and as a quarterback you’ve got to do a great job of seeing rotations. We’ve got to do a great job of winning up front, then go on the outside and win some one-on-ones, too. That’ll be important throughout the course of the game."

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.