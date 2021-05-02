Just In: Tennessee DB Bryce Thompson Signs Free Agent Deal

Former Tennessee defensive back Bryce Thompson was not selected in the 3-Day NFL Draft. However, Thompson has been picked up as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints, according to Matt Zenits of Al.com

Thompson declared for the draft after his junior season at Tennessee. He started 28 games in 32 appearances for the Vols, and he was the first player in UT to wear jersey No. 0.

A few more of his accolades can be seen below, courtesy of UTSports.com.

2021 NFL Combine Invitee

SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week (12/14/20)

SEC Defensive Player of the Week (11/4/19)

PFF College Nat’l Defensive Team of the Week (11/3/19)

PFF College SEC Defensive Team of the Week (11/4/19)

2018 FWAA Freshman All-American

2018 SEC All-Freshman Team

2018 PFF College Midseason Second Team

SEC Freshman of the Week (9/10/18)

Three-time PFF College SEC Defensive Team of the Week

Also, here is an overview of what Thompson brings to the table, courtesy of SI’s NFL Draft Bible:

A true junior who started since his true freshman season for the Volunteers, Thompson is well decorated with freshman All-America honors and preseason All-SEC nods. Excellent athlete with wonderful hip fluidity who can transition out of his hips without losing speed, showing capable burst to carry receivers on vertical routes. Extremely competitive athlete who will tackle in the open field and be a menace in press coverage, showing noteworthy arm length to stab receivers and redirect them at the line of scrimmage. Unfavorable size to his frame causing him to be thrown off routes and struggle to beat blocks on the perimeter. Will need to add weight to maintain his status as an outside corner. Unpredictable eye discipline as a zone coverage defender who struggles to consistently read route concepts and is overzealous when it comes to jumping the first thing he sees. Cornerback with Day 2 abilities; draft stock will be contingent upon answering past character concerns.