Just In: Tennessee Provides Update on Hendon Hooker Injury

Hendon Hooker left last night’s contest with an unfortunate non-contact injury. Moments ago, Tennessee provided an update on him, announcing he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Hooker had a historic run with the Vols, including 68 total touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. Hooker became the first Tennessee QB to beat Alabama in 15 years, and he will still likely finish top 5 in Heisman voting.

Hooker paved the way for a turnaround that was much quicker than expected on Rocky Top.

“It was probably one of the worst things I’ve seen out there,” Jerome Carvin said after the game. “Just to know how hard he works, probably the hardest-working guy I’ve ever seen, I ever played with. It’s so unfortunate to happen to a guy like that. But if I know anything, I know he’ll bounce back from it, for sure. Man, he’s a warrior, so I know he will. I didn’t get a chance to (talk to him), but I love that kid.”

Tennessee will turn to Joe Milton for the remainder of the season.

“Joe Milton’s a great player,” Princeton Fant said after the loss. “He’s a brother as well. Me and Joe, we talk all the time, actually, and we talk about things like this, the times he gets his time to go in and shine. We believe in Joe as an offense, and I feel like he’s really going to step up in that role, whatever happens. We’re ready for it and we’re going to go with it.”

The Vols will finish the regular season against Vanderbilt at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday night.