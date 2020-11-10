SI.com
Volunteer Country
Just In: Tennessee-Texas A&M Reportedly Trending Towards Being Postponed

Matthew Ray

Texas A&M is suffering from a numbers issues due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. Now, according to a report from al.com's Matt Zenitz, the game is trending towards being postponed. 

Zenitz wrote on twitter, "Sources: Texas A&M-Tennessee is trending towards being postponed due to A&M COVID issues." 

This report comes after A&M's athletic director, Ross Bjork, told ESPN, "It’s not like an outbreak, it’s just contact tracing. The level of concern is not that we have a bunch of positive cases, you just don’t have the players because of your contact tracing."

The program suspended in-person football activities on Monday due to one student-athlete and one football personnel testing positive for the virus. Jimbo Fisher said at the time, "We suspended things for the safety protocols to make sure we do our quarantine tracing and all the things,” Fisher said on Monday. “If there is more there, if there is a spread, we’re trying to prevent that. Do everything from a safety issue from our players and our staff to keep them as safe as possible. So we’ll do everything by Zoom today and then we’ll make accordance's based off the test results we get back and the things that are going on and the quarantine tracing in which we’re presently still pursuing and finalizing."

If the game is postponed, it would likely be moved to December 12th. The Vols next opponent is Auburn, whose game for this week against Mississippi State was cancelled yesterday due to COVID concerns in Starksville. 

However, the Auburn program announced a shutdown of their football activities due to an outbreak within their program, so it will be interesting to see how things play out over the next few hours and days. 

Football

