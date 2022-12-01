Just In: Tennessee Tight End Miles Campbell Enters Transfer Portal

Second-year Tennessee tight end Miles Campbell has entered the transfer portal. Campbell, a once-coveted signee in the 2021 recruiting class, never saw his career get on track in Knoxville.

Campbell only appeared in one game in 2022, earning 13 snaps against UT-Martin. He appeared in five games in his career, catching two passes for 25 yards.

Coming out of high school, Campbell had offers from 32 Division 1 programs. He ultimately chose Tennessee over Auburn, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State.

Campbell redshirted last fall, so he will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up at next.

Tennessee currently has one scholarship tight end remaining at the position in Jacob Warren. The Vols are planning to sign highly sought after tight end Ethan Davis as a member of the 2023 class. Elsewhere, once the transfer portal window opens, Tennessee will likely explore the available options.

They have already extended an offer to Division II transfer Kyle Morelock, who entered the portal in November. They will have to evaluate other options that enter as well, as the top prospects will have plenty of interest.

