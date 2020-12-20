Just In: Tennessee's Bowl Destination Announced

Tennessee is currently 3-7 on the season following a loss to Texas A&M. The program is under investigation from internal compliance and the NCAA, but they are headed to a bowl game thanks to the no win requirement for bowl season. Tennessee is now headed to the to Liberty Bowl to play against West Virginia.

The Vols will have a quicker than usual turnaround time, and that is something Jeremy Pruitt has already addressed earlier this year. He said, "Well, me and Phillip (Fulmer) have obviously had conversations about it, and I don't know the exact dates of all the bowl games, but it's the circumstances. If that's what we do, we will put our best foot forward and keep on grinding."

Even though it is a quick turnaround, Jeremy Pruitt's team can certainly benefit from the added reps and experience that accepting this bowl bid will provide.

In fact, Eric Gray, the hero of last season's bow victory, discussed with me earlier this year about how the added practices helped his development. He said, "if you look at last year, our last game was Vanderbilt. Being able to go from Vanderbilt to Indiana, I felt like you saw so much of a better complete team. Those extra practices in December allowed us to come together, go through the basics, and it gave us a lot of time on our opponent. It gave us a lot of time to practice what we were doing and perfect what we were doing. I think going to a bowl is a great experience. It allows you to build on your next season. It allows you to get a game in to build on and see what you have in your program for the next season.