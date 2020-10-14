SI.com
Volunteer Country
Just In: Top OL Target Amarius Mims Has Announced His College Decision

Matthew Ray

Amarius Mims is rated as the 13th best player in the nation, according to Sports Illustrated All-American, and he has been the top target for Tennessee for months. Mims has visited the Vols a handful of times over the last few months, leading into today's decision. 

The coveted offensive tackle just announced his decision live from Bleckley County (Ga.) high school. Mims announced that he plans to attend Georgia, at this time. He basically alternated weekend visits between Tennessee and Georgia over the past two months, but Tennessee was unable to steal him out of the Peach State. 

The Vols will not quit recruiting Mims as there is two months left until the early signing period, and he will continue to hear their recruiting pitch. Tennessee utilized relationships with current players and commitments to make this decision a difficult one for Mims. 

Below is Mims's SI All-American Evaluation: 

Frame: Rare size and frame; wears a size 17 shoe. Exceptional length, big hands and carries his weight with ease. Could easily add even more bulk and mass in college.

Athleticism: Simply gifted athletically for a person his size; routinely displays coordination, balance, agility and short-area quickness. Possesses natural knee bend, flexibility and gets out of stance at the snap without any issues. Mirrors well when engaged in pass-protection, and can recover well versus inside moves. Solid grab strength at the point of attack and can bring his feet with power as a drive-blocker in the run game.

Instincts: As a pass-protector, favors both a 45-degree set and short set on the edge and plays to his size. Can be late with his hands and inaccurate with his punch at times, but athleticism and big paws compensate. Has good feet and agility to mirror and recover; yet his mitts are what ends things for rushers. Good vision to second level and takes good angles to reach and cut-off ‘backers from backside to playside.

Polish: Although possessing ideal size and athleticism, must improve pad-level, anchor timing, punch accuracy as a pass-protector and run-blocker. Also must eliminate his tendency to over-set and waist-bend at climaxes. Will need a redshirt year to begin to properly marry his elite athletic ability with technique refinement and skill.

Bottom Line: Mims has the potential to become an elite left tackle at the next level. He has a high ceiling, thanks to excellent size, athleticism, length and good strength. His development with a skilled offensive line coach will be crucial, as he possesses all of the physical traits you look for. Projects as a high-end multi-year starter and potential all-conference player.

