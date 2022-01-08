Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.

He did not waste any time to start the process as he went on a week-long trip that featured visits to Houston, Florida State, and Tennessee. He wanted to squeeze in more, but there simply was not enough time. Verse wanted to ensure he made a decision and was at his next home by the start of the Spring semester, but even schools he did not make it to see in person were not slowing their pursuit of the, and new offers kept coming in.

Verse wanted to allow every school to recruit him and did so by taking virtual visits and doing zooms with the staff. During this week leading into his commitment, he spent time on the phone with numerous coaching staffs and took the time to thank each school that recruited him. Now, he has reached a decision to commit to Florida State, which he details with Sports Illustrated’s Matt Ray.

"The process was stressful from the get-go," Verse said of the relief of seeing it coming to an end. "I am not going to lie. My mom has to get a lot of credit. She took the reins and took a lot of calls for me, and handled a lot of it to make it a lot easier for me. She took a lot of weight off of my shoulders and put it on hers. My father also, I cannot take any credit away from him either. But to have a decision made after seeing all of these programs give me the opportunity to be a part of their top-level program is exciting. It is exciting to think about what life is going to be like a week from now."

"It was hard to find cons with these colleges," Verse said of how difficult it was to reach a decision. "They are all so good at showing the pros. All of these schools have great records and history that speak for themselves, but this next season is what is the most important for me. I have to care about what the future looks like. My friend, who is very close to me, gave me the best advice I heard. 'Be selfish in this process and with your choice." So, I started being selfish with a pros and cons list. If there was a little thing that might have been a con, I put it down in a different color. I just worked through this by making it a decision that was best for me."

Ultimately that decision landed 2021 CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year, who had 52 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks at the FCS level in 2021, at Mike Norvell's Florida State program

"I am not going to lie; Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas were both big factors," Verse said of his decision to choose Florida State. "I got to meet and spend time with both of them on my official visit. They were both in the same position as me, where they were transfers that succeeded very early on. The team success was not where the coaches or players wanted it, but they succeeded, especially Jermaine, to a point where he is going to be a projected first-round pick, and Keir is going to be drafted as well. It was really nice to see people in the exact same situation this past year having all that success. Obviously, we are different players and things may be different, but it was a nice layout that I got to speak with those guys on my official. "

Another key factor in Verse's decision to choose the Seminoles was long-time assistant O'Dell Haggins's track record of putting guys in the league.

"It was definitely very important," Verse said of this. "Obviously, I am a different player than every other player they have had. Not because I am special or anything, but just because every player is a bit different. The importance of him being able to have all of these guys guy to the NFL and see me and help because I am different and need to develop very important.

While Verse noted the 19 combined sacks Johnson and Thompson produced in 2021, he is focused on being a four-down player and believes Florida State can provide that for him.

"First and second down is the most important," he said. "You have to be able to stop the run in whatever league you are in, then third down is where the money is made. Going to a school where I would have the opportunity to get sacks because teams pass more was never a big emphasis for me. It is a nice bonus, but at the end of the day, TFLs are important, too. Obviously, coaches want a pass rusher, but if you can get TFLs and get in the backfield and be involved on every play, I believe NFL teams are going to see a lot more value in that."

So what are the Noles getting in the transfer edge rusher?

"I have played on the field. I know how the college lifestyle is. I know how to get to morning practice, evening practice, all this extra stuff, but the thing you are going to get from me is the hardest worker. Whoever the hardest worker is now is going to be the second hardest worker when I get there. That is not me bragging about my work ethic; I just genuinely feel like I work harder than anyone in the country. That is what put me in this position of being a low recruit in high school to a sought-after transfer. I am just someone that doesn't know how to quit, and I thank Albany for that each day. There were games where we were losing late in the fourth, and we just wouldn't give up. That is just one thing I have learned. I don't give up. I am big, fast and strong, and that is all cool, but so is everyone else at the FBS level. It is the work ethic and the non-stop will to win that I am bringing to Florida State."