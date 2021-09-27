Just In: TV, Kick Time Announced for Tennessee-South Carolina

The TV station and kickoff time has just been announced for Tennessee and South Carolina on October 9th.

Tennessee (2-2) will travel to Missouri (2-2) this week before returning home on October 9th to host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The matchup will feature two head coaches that are in their first year with their respective programs, and they will be looking for a critical win on their schedule.

Tennessee and South Carolina both currently sit at 2-2, but the Gamecocks will likely come into Knoxville with a winning record as they are set to host Troy at home this weekend. The matchup’s TV channel and kick time has been set.

Tennessee goes into a gauntlet stretch after hosting the Gamecocks, as the next four teams on their schedule in Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia are currently undefeated.

Josh Heupel has reiterated that he understands the importance of closing the gap in the SEC, and he will have to prove it in a winnable game against South Carolina.

"It’s in everything that you do," Heupel said about this. "There’s plenty of plays out there for us as coaches and players to close the gap tonight. We had a chance for it to be a tie-ball game going in. It’s who we are and how we continue to develop as we build this program. It’s in recruiting, too. We have to continue to grow or to race against ourselves. I said it last week, I said it the week before that. There are things for us to do that we can do better than what we showed in the second half, in particular tonight."