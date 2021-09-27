September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Just In: TV, Kick Time Announced for Tennessee-South Carolina

The TV station and kickoff time has just been announced for Tennessee and South Carolina on October 9th.
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee (2-2) will travel to Missouri (2-2) this week before returning home on October 9th to host the South Carolina Gamecocks. 

The matchup will feature two head coaches that are in their first year with their respective programs, and they will be looking for a critical win on their schedule. 

Tennessee and South Carolina both currently sit at 2-2, but the Gamecocks will likely come into Knoxville with a winning record as they are set to host Troy at home this weekend. The matchup’s TV channel and kick time has been set. 

Tennessee goes into a gauntlet stretch after hosting the Gamecocks, as the next four teams on their schedule in  Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia are currently undefeated. 

Josh Heupel has reiterated that he understands the importance of closing the gap in the SEC, and he will have to prove it in a winnable game against South Carolina. 

"It’s in everything that you do," Heupel said about this. "There’s plenty of plays out there for us as coaches and players to close the gap tonight. We had a chance for it to be a tie-ball game going in. It’s who we are and how we continue to develop as we build this program. It’s in recruiting, too. We have to continue to grow or to race against ourselves. I said it last week, I said it the week before that. There are things for us to do that we can do better than what we showed in the second half, in particular tonight."

6B91702C-156C-459C-A8AE-B3573DABD059
Football

Just In: TV, Kick Time Announced for Tennessee-South Carolina

18 seconds ago
CABF8F15-8FE4-4F8F-81AE-048B4A63E571
Football

A Look at Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Against Florida

4 hours ago
EBEC5AE7-FE6F-435B-985E-8150AA48E92F
Football

Vols Open As Road Underdog Against Missouri

5 hours ago
Kaleb Webb VR2
Football

WR Target Kaleb Webb Talks Interest in Tennessee, Offensive Fit, and More

17 hours ago
238672983_385666602928666_4610095383509752450_n
Football

WATCH: VFL Marquez Callaway Makes Incredible Grab for First NFL Touchdown

23 hours ago
USATSI_16829011_168390308_lowres
Football

Taylor: Vols 'Will Not Fall Apart This Year' Despite Early Losses

Sep 26, 2021
E54769A9-F113-4649-9C8F-1F253B133DF1
Football

Game Balls: Tennessee-Florida

Sep 26, 2021
5CC069DB-B7E9-47C1-80F8-1F9F2E787376
Football

Nichols: In Florida Loss, Tennessee Offers More Glimmers of What It Could Be

16 hours ago