Just In: TV, Kickoff Time Announced for Florida Game

Tennessee (1-1) should improve to 2-1 on the season with Tennessee Tech next up on the schedule, before traveling south to Gainesville to take on Florida (2-0).

The Vols will be coming off a tuneup game in which they will hope to find more answers at quarterback, while the Gators will be on the heels of playing in the game of the week against top-ranked Alabama.

The kickoff time for the matchup between Tennessee and Florida has just been announced, as the two teams will play in primetime on ESPN.

The matchup will be Josh Heupel's first SEC and first road game as the head coach at Tennessee, and it will be one that Tennessee fans pay close attention to.

Heupel's team will look to improve week over week before the week four matchup which is something that he reiterated following Saturday's loss to Pitt.

“Told the players in the locker room (we’re) obviously disappointed in the outcome. Ton of things that had an opportunity to change the football game. From communication side to turnovers to opportunities in the red zone that we didn’t take advantage of. All those things are true. But also told them this, that this defines today, it doesn’t define the journey this football team is on. I think it’s really important that they understand that. It’s just who we are in Week 2 against Pitt. There are a lot of things that are controllables, that we have an opportunity to get a whole lot better at. If we do, we can take better advantage of the opportunities we have in the future in the games that we have.