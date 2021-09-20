Just In: TV, Kickoff Time Announced for Tennessee-Missouri Game

The kickoff time and TV channel has just been announced for Tennessee's upcoming road trip to Missouri.

Tennessee (2-1) is set to travel to Gainesville this week for an SEC East showdown against Florida (2-1), but following the matchup, the Vols will quickly have to gear up for another road trip as they head west to Missouri.

The Tigers will return home from a long road trip as they travel north to play Boston College, in what is expected to be a highly competitive matchup.

The kickoff time for the matchup between Vols and the Tigers has has just been announced and the game will be played at 12 PM ET on the SEC Network, meaning an 11:00 AM local time kick for the Tigers.

Despite a tough loss against Pitt, Josh Heupel has his team in a good spot mentally, and several Volunteer players echoed that on Saturday.

“We determine our own destiny, our own fate,” said Jaylen McCollough. “When we play Tennessee football, we’re really tough to beat.”

Senior receiver Velds Jones Jr., who had a breakout day on Saturday, echoed similar sentiments.

"I’m confident because when we go back and watch film, we make those plays all the time in practice,” Jones said Saturday. “I’m confident we’ll be clicking on all cylinders when we head down to Gainesville. No need to panic, we’re going to do what we do best. I have all the confidence in the world in my brothers, and I know they have all the confidence in the world in me, especially my quarterbacks who are all great guys.”

Florida is the task at hand, but the Vols will have their hands full when they travel to Columbia to play Eli Drinkwitz team, and Tennessee needs to show that they are here to compete the rest of the season with a couple of good showings to start SEC play.