Just In: Two Vols Offensive Weapons Out for Remainder of Contest Against Pitt

Tennessee was already shorthanded in the backfield for this matchup against Pitt, and the Vols have lost Jabari Small for the remainder of the contest, according to ESPN. Small was Tennessee's top back coming into the contest, and this leaves them with a group of freshman that have just a handful of carries among them. Small went to the sideline on the last play of the half with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

The report from ESPN also indicated that Jalin Hyatt was out for the remainder of the contest. One source has indicated that Hyatt is likely dealing with a concussion after slamming to the ground while trying to catch a deep ball from Joe Milton early in the contest.

Milton is also on the sideline after getting hurt in the second quarter. He is walking with an obvious limp, while Hendon Hooker is getting snaps at quarterback. No known determination has been made about Milton's status for the remainder of the game.