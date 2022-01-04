Just In: Veteran Vols DB Announces Decision on College Future

Tennessee defensive back Trevon Flowers participated in Senior Day festivities during the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt, but due to the blanket eligibility waiver issued last fall, he had the chance to return for another season.

"Yeah, I have been going day-by-day," he told reporters during the week leading up to the Music City Bowl. " I got my feedback, and I am probably going to announce my decision in a week or so."

Now, he has publicly announced his decision to return to Tennessee in 2022.

Flowers has been a multi-year starter for the Vols since arriving in 2018. He has only improved year-over-year as he has remained healthy.

Flowers was second on the team in tackles in 2021 with 79, including 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and an interception.His 79 tackles tied for sixth best among SEC defensive backs in 2021.

Flowers' return marks another pivotal off-season victory for Josh Heupel and Company, as they have had Hendon Hooker, Jerome Carvin, Cedric Tillman, Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren already announce that they will return for another year on Rocky Top.

Flowers has appeared in 34 games, including 24 starts as a Vol, and he would be the veteran leader in the secondary next fall with the departures of Alontae Taylor and Theo Jackson.