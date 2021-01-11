Just In: Veteran Vols DL Butler Announces Return for 2021

Just last month, Matthew Butler was asked about his favorite moments at Tennessee, and he said, "One that comes to my mind is my first game here at the university versus Georgia Tech down in the Mercedes Benz Dome when they first opened it. I think we were like the first or second team to play in there. It was a really big game; it was an excellent game actually. You have moments like getting your first tackle, which was, I believe, the next game after Georgia Tech. You have moments like getting your first sack which was last year against Mississippi State. And you have all the wins that you get either on the road or in Neyland like beating Auburn on the road my sophomore year or securing a bowl game last year against Missouri. Those are all excellent memories and things that I will take with me for the rest of my career and life."

However, Butler's final chapter at Tennessee is not yet written. Butler announced moments ago that he intends to return to Tennessee for a final season, which is a huge victory for the Volunteers, who struggled to recruit the front in 2021. Below is Butler's announcement.

Butler has seen his fair share of ups and downs at Tennessee, which is something he reflected on earlier this year, "It's all about resiliency. In life, you go through your ups – sometimes your ups last for a long time. You go through your downs – sometimes your downs last a long time. You just thank the lord that you are able to make it through, be resilient through these tough times and keep your mind on right. Everything in life is a lesson."

Butler's 2020 season bio at UT Sports reads: "Started all nine games and has posted five or more tackles five times ... Set a new career high with seven tackles and also had a sack, a QBH and a forced fumble at Vanderbilt (12/12) ... Had six tackles, including half a TFL and a QBH at #23 Auburn (11/21) ... Made six tackles, including half a TFL at Arkansas (11/7) ... Totaled six tackles and also had a sack and a QBH vs. #2 Alabama (10/24) ... Made five tackles vs. Kentucky (10/17) ... Finished with four tackles at #3 Georgia (10/10) ... Started at defensive end in season-opening win at South Carolina (9/26), recording one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup."