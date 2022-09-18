Just In: Vols Climb Again in Polls After Akron Rout

Four teams in front of Tennessee dropped games in week three of the college football season, while the Vols routed Akron 63-6 in front of a capacity crowd. Following Saturday, the Vols continue their surge up the polls after starting the season unranked.

Tennessee is now ranked No.11 in the coaches poll, but the more important AP poll has the Vols ranked at No. 12

Tennessee is set to host an all-important matchup this Saturday against Florida.

The Gators come into the contest ranked at No. 20 and boast a 2-1 overall and 1-1 conference record. However, each of their wins have been late victories, that could have just as easily gone the other way.

The 3:30 pm ET CBS kickoff is already sold out as the Vols will look to start conference play on the right foot. You can view the full AP Poll below: