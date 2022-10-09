Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU

While the teams ahead of them struggled at various times in their respective contests, Tennessee jumped all over LSU and left no doubt in Baton Rouge as the Vols hung 40 on the Bayou Bengals in Death Valley.

Following the victory, Tennessee saw themselves once again climb in the rankings. The Vols stayed at No.8 in the coaches poll but moved up to No.6 in the AP Poll.

Tennessee now is set to face its toughest test of the season with No.1/3 Alabama coming to Neyland Stadium on Saturday, a game that Josh Heupel is excited to be a part of.

"I expect it to be, as far as our approach from our guys, expect it to be like it has been," Heupel said following the win over LSU. "Everybody understands the opponent that we have. It’s important that our players and staff enjoy this one tonight on the ride home. As a staff, you turn to the next one tomorrow. Players will turn to it on Monday. Everyone knows who is coming to town and the opportunity that we have. I expect next Saturday to be an electric atmosphere. Can’t imagine it won’t be louder, more hostile than it was for Florida. Looking forward to that."

Alabama survived a 24-20 thriller in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, as Texas A&M's final shot to the end zone from two yards out fell harmlessly to the turf.

The Vols will look to get their first win in the series since 2006 as the Tide currently own a 15-game winning streak.

